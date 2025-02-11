Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajith’s action-thriller earns THIS amount after disastrous Monday drop

Ajith's latest action-thriller Vidaamuyarchi earned an approximate ₹67.87 crore Indian net as of Tuesday, February 11. According to Sacnilk.com, the movie earned ₹3.42 crore on the first Monday after its release and ₹2.47 crore on Tuesday alone.

Here are day-by-day details of Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection: Day 1 [1st Thursday]: ₹26 crore

Day 2 [1st Friday]: ₹ 10.25 crore

Day 3 [1st Saturday]: ₹ 13.5 crore

Day 4 [1st Sunday]: ₹ 12.5 crore

Day 5 [1st Monday]: ₹ 3.15 crore

Day 6 [1st Tuesday]: ₹ 2.47 crore (approximate)

Total: ₹ 67.87 crore

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 6 Vidaamuyarchi had an overall 19.41% Tamil Occupancy on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Sacnilk.com reported. Meanwhile, a koimoi report claimed that the film has earned 111.95 crore worldwide in four days.

Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, hit the screens on February 6 amid sky-high anticipation and hype. The film also casts Trisha, Arjun, and Regina Cassandra.

The movie opened in Tamil and other dubbed languages at a time. It earned negative to mixed reactions from movie buffs and critics. The box office collection, thereby, was affected due to the mixed talk, Filmibeat reported.

Vidaamuyarchi is the official remake of a Hollywood film called Breakdown by Jonathan Mostow, released in 1997. Filmmaker Subaskaran Allirajah funded the project on a budget of about ₹330 crore, the report added.

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release According to Filmibeat, the movie's digital streaming rights have also been sold to the leading OTT giant Netflix.

'Vidaamuyarchi' an adaptation of the 1997 American film 'Breakdown', is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film features an ensemble cast, including the powerful Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian.

The film's cinematography, handled by Om Prakash, enhances the visual experience, while Anirudh Ravichander's music adds an extra layer of excitement to the narrative.

Editing of the movie is done by NB Srikanth ensuring the film maintains its edge-of-the-seat pace throughout.

Though Vignesh Shivan was originally confirmed as the director for Ajith's 62nd film, he was later replaced by Magizh Thirumeni.