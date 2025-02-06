Vidaamuyarchi day 1 advance booking collection: Ajith Kumar's action thriller is set to make a strong debut at movie theatres on Friday, indicate advance booking collection data released by Sacnilk. The movie has earned an estimated ₹13.39 crore from advance booking collection, as per Sacnilk.

Vidaamuyarchi, featurin Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, earned an estimated ₹13.9 crore (gross) from Tamil version. The movie is based on a story from the 1997 American film Breakdown. Vidaamuyarchi's plot revolves around Arjun, and his struggle to find his wife Kayal. In his journey to find his missing wife, he ends up uncovering the ugly secret of a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Vidaamuyarchi day 1 advance booking collection The movie has sold 715631 tickets for its first day shows on Thursday, February 6. The Tamil film has the maximum occupancy in Bihar, followed by Tamil Nadu, reflect Sacnilk's advance booking collection data.

About Vidaamuyarchi The action thriller has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to be released on Pongal 2025. It also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra. The Vidaamuyarchi release date was later changed to February 6.

Lyca Productions, the banner behind "Vidaamuyarchi", shared the update on its official X page on Tuesday night.

"Wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2025! Due to unavoidable circumstances, the release of VIDAAMUYARCHI is postponed from PONGAL! Kindly stay tuned for further updates! The wait will be worth it! #Vidaamuyarchi #HappyNewYear," the production house said in the post.

The movie features Ajith Kumar in lead role. He is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industries and enjoys massive fan following after giving superhit movies like "Aasai", "Kadhal Kottai", "Citizen", "Villain", and "Varalaru". In addition to "Vidaamuyarchi," he will also star in "Good Bad Ugly", marking a reunion with Trisha.