The film is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions. Vidaamuyarchi is slated to release in cinemas on January 10.

The makers of upcoming Tamil movie Vidaamuyarchi left fans thrilled on Saturday with the release of a new song. The Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer is set for a grand release during the Pongal festival next year.

“Happy New Year and love you all!" singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander wrote on X while sharing the music video for Sawadeeka.

The lyrics were penned by Arvi and composed by Ravichander. It also features vocals by Anthony Daasan. A music video for Sawadeeka — with a dance sequence featuring Ajith and Trisha — has since gone viral on social media platforms.

“This going to be the best folk song of 2025. Thank you Magizh and Anirudh for this banger," cheered one user.

“This is the pure vibe material. Very beautiful song…What an energy," agreed two others.

“The song is so catchy and I like the beat! Your styling in the visuals are simply gorgeous, looking forward to kicking off the new year with Identity and Vidaamuyarchi," wrote another in response to a similar post by Trisha Krishnan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The teaser for the much-awaited Ajith Kumar thriller was released in late November — offering fans a glimpse of the action and suspense packed film. The one-minute-48-second teaser is completely devoid of dialogues with the mood set by powerful visuals and a background score composed by Ravichander.

Ajith Kumar makes a dashing appearance, dressed in a black t-shirt, brown jacket, and dark sunglasses. In the teaser, he is seen checking his watch, opening the boot of his car, and driving across arid lands. Fans also catch glimpses of him meeting Trisha Krishnan, searching for something, and engaging in intense action sequences. One striking scene shows him bloodied and falling to his knees, hinting at the challenges his character faces.

