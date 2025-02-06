VidaaMuyarchi public review: Social media users laud Ajith Kumar starrer film, say ‘Indian cinema at its very best’

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer much-anticipated Tamil thriller VidaaMuyarchi hit theatres on Thursday and drew massive crowds at the box office.

Based on a story from the 1997 American film Breakdown, the movie's plot revolves around Arjun, and his struggle to find his wife Kayal. In his journey to find his missing wife, he ends up uncovering the ugly secret of a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions, the film is an adaptation of the 1997 American movie Breakdown, the movie also features Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and Ramya Subramanian in prominent roles.

As fans flocked to theaters in large numbers, several of them have given a thumps up while few gave a thumps down for this movie.

Here's how netizens reacted: One wrote on X, "Indian cinema at its very best. I thought they could only make movies like pushpa and RRR. This is damn brilliant and enlightening cinema. just happened to watch this masterpiece #VidaaMuyarchi in LA. kudos to whoever involved in this."

Another commented, “Believe me this is the Least Hype #Ajithkumar𓃵 movie in the past 5 years 😭🔥 Enna maari celebration da dai”

A third wrote, "VidaaMuyarchi a well-crafted action thriller that blends intense action, emotional depth, and strong performances. First half - Class. Second half - Mass. Vida Muyarchi is a trendsetter, redefining the mass hero genre with a content-driven narrative. It’s a must-watch for those who appreciate action-packed yet emotionally rich storytelling."

"#Vidaamuyarchi is an attempt to create a solid no nonsense genre film and Magizh has succeeded for the most of it. Could have been crisper especially in the initial hour. Ajith in fine form in action blocks," another user said.

The film also received some negative comments.

One wrote, "A movie buff said, “#VidaaMuyarchiReview A mostly solid action drama that stays true to its genre. Although overlong and has nothing remarkable plot-wise, most of the cast and crew, led by Magizh Thirumeni, bring their A-game to the film. A worthy muyarchi.”

