Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajith Kumar's Tamil action thriller movie is set to enter the prestigious ₹100-crore club, catapulted by its bumper opening day collection and a steady holding thereafter.

Despite receiving mediocre critic reviews, Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has dominated the Tamil box office, amassing ₹60.28 crore in four days in its original language.

The film, starring Trisha Krishnan, earned only ₹1.39 crore in Telugu during its 4-day theatre run.

Here's a look into Vidaamuyarchi's box office collection over four days:

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 4 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi's opening weekend earnings stood at ₹61.67 crore.

The Tamil action thriller, which opened with a bumper earning of ₹26 crore on Thursday, witnessed a bumpy weekend with no set pattern in its earnings.

Vidaamuyarchi's collections declined sharply by over 60 per cent to ₹10.25 crore on Friday, the second day of its release. However, on Saturday, the film had a 31.71 per cent jump and earned ₹13.5 crore.

On Sunday, the film witnessed another dip of 11.70 per cent, minting ₹11.92 crore on the fourth day of its release. Of this, Vidaamuyarchi earned ₹11.73 crore from its original Tamil version, and ₹19 lakh from its Telugu version.

Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4 According to Sacnilk, Ajith Kumar's movie Vidaamuyarchi's worldwide box office collection stood at ₹92 crore gross on Day 4.

The film only needs another ₹8 crore globally to enter the ₹100-crore club, which it will likely earn by the end of Day 5. However, since it will be the movie's first Monday, Vidaamuyarchi may struggle to maintain numbers.

In the overseas market, it earned ₹32.3 crore gross and ₹59.7 crore gross at the India box office, which adds up to the worldwide gross.