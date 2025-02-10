Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajith Kumar’s Tamil movie inches closer to ₹100-crore club

Ajith Kumar-starrer Vidaamuyarchi's box office performance has been inconsistent over the 4 days of its release. With a strong opening followed by significant fluctuations, the Tamil movie is still a few crores short from joining the 100-crore club.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated10 Feb 2025, 07:57 AM IST
Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidaamuyarchi’s opening weekend earnings stood at ₹61.67 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajith Kumar's Tamil action thriller movie is set to enter the prestigious 100-crore club, catapulted by its bumper opening day collection and a steady holding thereafter.

Despite receiving mediocre critic reviews, Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has dominated the Tamil box office, amassing 60.28 crore in four days in its original language.

The film, starring Trisha Krishnan, earned only 1.39 crore in Telugu during its 4-day theatre run.

Here's a look into Vidaamuyarchi's box office collection over four days:

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 4

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi's opening weekend earnings stood at 61.67 crore.

The Tamil action thriller, which opened with a bumper earning of 26 crore on Thursday, witnessed a bumpy weekend with no set pattern in its earnings.

Vidaamuyarchi's collections declined sharply by over 60 per cent to 10.25 crore on Friday, the second day of its release. However, on Saturday, the film had a 31.71 per cent jump and earned 13.5 crore.

On Sunday, the film witnessed another dip of 11.70 per cent, minting 11.92 crore on the fourth day of its release. Of this, Vidaamuyarchi earned 11.73 crore from its original Tamil version, and 19 lakh from its Telugu version.

Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Ajith Kumar's movie Vidaamuyarchi's worldwide box office collection stood at 92 crore gross on Day 4.

The film only needs another 8 crore globally to enter the 100-crore club, which it will likely earn by the end of Day 5. However, since it will be the movie's first Monday, Vidaamuyarchi may struggle to maintain numbers.

In the overseas market, it earned 32.3 crore gross and 59.7 crore gross at the India box office, which adds up to the worldwide gross.

Vidaamuyarchi: Plot

Vidaamuyarchi is an adaptation of the 1997 American film 'Breakdown', is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

 

 

First Published:10 Feb 2025, 07:57 AM IST
