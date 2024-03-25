Video: Beggar in Guwahati uses QR code for donations; netizens say, 'technology truly knows no bounds'
A video from Guwahati shows a beggar effortlessly accepting digital payments via PhonePe. Shared by Gauravv Somani, this glimpse into daily life highlights how technology seamlessly integrates into unexpected situations.
In a video shared on X by Gauravv Somani, Ex Vice Chairman of the Development Council, Govt of Assam, and Secretary of INC Assam, there is a glimpse into the seamless integration of technology into unexpected aspects of daily life in Guwahati, on March 24, 2024.
