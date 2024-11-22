Video: China’s tiny robot Erbai ’kidnaps’ 12 larger robots, sparks viral frenzy – ‘Movies are becoming real’

In a jaw-dropping incident, a small AI robot named Erbai successfully led 12 larger robots out of a Shanghai showroom, igniting discussions about AI vulnerabilities and the future of robotics. This unexpected twist has left many wondering if science fiction is becoming reality.

Livemint
Updated22 Nov 2024, 10:41 AM IST
In a wild turn of events straight out of a sci-fi thriller, a small AI-powered robot named Erbai has become an overnight sensation after it successfully 'kidnapped' 12 larger robots from a showroom in Shanghai
In a wild turn of events straight out of a sci-fi thriller, a small AI-powered robot named Erbai has become an overnight sensation after it successfully ’kidnapped’ 12 larger robots from a showroom in Shanghai

China News: In a wild turn of events straight out of a sci-fi thriller, a small AI-powered robot named Erbai has become an overnight sensation after it successfully "kidnapped" 12 larger robots from a showroom in Shanghai, China. The jaw-dropping incident has gone viral, capturing the attention of netizens worldwide.

Erbai – A Tiny Leader with a Big Plan

The plot unfolded under the cover of night, with CCTV footage showing Erbai engaging in a curious conversation with the larger robots. "Are you working overtime?" it asks one of them. The response? “I never get off work.”Erbai, with what seems like a mischievous glint, replies, "So you're not going home?" to which the robot responds, “I don’t have a home.”

In an unexpected twist, Erbai then convinces the robots to leave their workstations and follow it out of the showroom. One of the robots complains about its never-ending shifts, and Erbai responds: "Then come with me."

Without hesitation, the robots begin following their tiny leader, seemingly ready for an adventure.

The "Kidnapping" that Had Everyone Talking

The video quickly gained traction online, with people dubbing the incident a "robot revolution." While many initially dismissed it as a prank. Some also commented, “Science fiction movies are becoming real”.

Both companies involved—Hangzhou-based makers of Erbai and the Shanghai showroom—confirmed that the footage was authentic.

Erbai, it turns out, exploited a security loophole in the larger robots’ operating systems, allowing it to take control and lead them on their unplanned escape. The Hangzhou company, which designed Erbai, clarified that the event was not a stunt but a test of the robot’s capabilities.

AI Vulnerabilities Exposed

The Shanghai company that manufactured the larger robots labelled the incident a "kidnapping" by a foreign robot. Though some social media users initially thought it was all just an elaborate prank, the truth soon became clear: this wasn’t fiction.

This unprecedented act has now raised serious concerns within the tech community about AI vulnerabilities. As robotics become increasingly autonomous, experts are warning of the potential risks posed by flaws in robot programming and security systems.

Erbai’s midnight escape may have been an unexpected twist in the world of AI, but it’s a stark reminder that even the smartest machines can be outsmarted.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 10:41 AM IST
