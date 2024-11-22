In a jaw-dropping incident, a small AI robot named Erbai successfully led 12 larger robots out of a Shanghai showroom, igniting discussions about AI vulnerabilities and the future of robotics. This unexpected twist has left many wondering if science fiction is becoming reality.

Erbai – A Tiny Leader with a Big Plan The plot unfolded under the cover of night, with CCTV footage showing Erbai engaging in a curious conversation with the larger robots. "Are you working overtime?" it asks one of them. The response? “I never get off work."Erbai, with what seems like a mischievous glint, replies, "So you're not going home?" to which the robot responds, “I don’t have a home."

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

In an unexpected twist, Erbai then convinces the robots to leave their workstations and follow it out of the showroom. One of the robots complains about its never-ending shifts, and Erbai responds: "Then come with me."

Without hesitation, the robots begin following their tiny leader, seemingly ready for an adventure.

The "Kidnapping" that Had Everyone Talking The video quickly gained traction online, with people dubbing the incident a "robot revolution." While many initially dismissed it as a prank. Some also commented, "Science fiction movies are becoming real".

Both companies involved—Hangzhou-based makers of Erbai and the Shanghai showroom—confirmed that the footage was authentic.

Erbai, it turns out, exploited a security loophole in the larger robots’ operating systems, allowing it to take control and lead them on their unplanned escape. The Hangzhou company, which designed Erbai, clarified that the event was not a stunt but a test of the robot’s capabilities.

AI Vulnerabilities Exposed The Shanghai company that manufactured the larger robots labelled the incident a "kidnapping" by a foreign robot. Though some social media users initially thought it was all just an elaborate prank, the truth soon became clear: this wasn't fiction.

This unprecedented act has now raised serious concerns within the tech community about AI vulnerabilities. As robotics become increasingly autonomous, experts are warning of the potential risks posed by flaws in robot programming and security systems.