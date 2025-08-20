‘Video dikhao’: Social media demands evidence of the attack as BJP claims Delhi CM Rekha Gupta got slapped

BJP claims Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked during her 'Jan Sunwai'. A 35-year-old man was arrested. Social media users demand video evidence of the incident. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated20 Aug 2025, 10:52 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was slapped during her weekly ‘Jan Sunwai’ at Civil Lines. According to PTI, police detained a 35-year-old man, who first gave her papers and then attacked her.

Meanwhile, no video of the alleged attack has been publicly released yet. Social media users now demand video evidence to prove that it actually happened.

“Where’s the video?” asked numerous social media users.

“Video or it didn’t happen,” wrote one social media user.

“Those people who once mocked others for chasing footage have now themselves become the footage. Maybe they won’t even let these videos come out,” commented another user.

“Video dikhao, mai nahi manta (show the video, else I won’t believe it).” came from another.

Another user referred to a similar incident with Arvind Kejriwal.

The former Delhi chief minister faced many public attacks during his political career. The most talked-about incident happened on May 4, 2019, during a roadshow in Moti Nagar.

A man climbed onto his open vehicle and slapped him in front of the crowd. Police caught the attacker quickly. Kejriwal was also attacked with ink, eggs and shoes at rallies.

“AK at least accepted it with video in public,” wrote one user while referring to the slapping incident.

Some users referred to the Delhi CM’s earlier comment on comedian Kunal Kamra coming to the capital to perform. “Come at your own risk in Delhi,” she said.

Some netizens are now using that “warning” as an ironic statement to indicate that nobody is safe in Delhi.

“No woman (even CM) is safe in that sh*thole,” posted a frustrated user.

How is Delhi CM now?

After the attack, the Delhi chief minister was taken to the hospital. But, her condition is stable after being checked by doctors, ANI reported.

BJP state chief Virendraa Sachdeva called Gupta “strong” and informed that she had not cancelled her programmes. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the attack, calling it a “conspiracy” by political rivals. Minister Kapil Mishra described it as “cowardly”. He added that the Delhi government would neither “bow” nor “stop” its work for the capital’s development.

