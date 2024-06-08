Video goes viral as ’Aladdin of Pune’ surfs on waterlogged roads, netizens comment, ‘I can bet this boy…’ | Watch

Amid the scorching heat, Mumbai and Pune are already receiving pre-monsoon showers, bringing some respite to the residents. These pre-monsoon showers also lead to waterlogging and power outages in several areas.

While some complain of waterlogging due to rains, others find enjoyment and make the best out of the situation.

A similar incident took place in Pune where a man can be seen surfing through rainwater and enjoying the weather to the fullest.

The video was shared by a X user Urmi from Pune, where a man was seen surfing in the rainwater, while cars tried to get through the waterlogged road. This surprised many people and they could be seen laughing.

Pune people got no chill? Naah, they got all the chul. #PuneRains pic.twitter.com/Im6e9ey4uR — Urrmi (@Urrmi_) June 7, 2024

The caption read, "Pune people got no chill? Naah, they got all the chul. #PuneRains" Following the video was uploaded on 7 June, it has garnered 51.7K views and netizens have commented on it.

Here are the comments: One wrote, "Pune becomes more eco-friendly in rains (sic)"

Another wrote, "Aladdin of Pune on his magic carpet.. (sic)"

"Isne pucha bhi nahi, warna jyada Pani jaga hai waha ka pata batati isko....(sic)", a social media user wrote.

Someone commented, "I can bet this boy has an assignment due tomorrow."

"If a truck or bus passes by, you can surf as well (sic)", another netizen wrote.

A user wrote, "Hahahahah. Mere idhar ke Jan bol raha hai ke khali plot ko swimming pool bana do."