Video goes viral as ’Aladdin of Pune’ surfs on waterlogged roads, netizens comment, ‘I can bet this boy…’ | Watch

The man was seen surfing in the rainwater in Pune while cars tried to get through the waterlogged road.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
First Published04:59 PM IST
A Pune resident can be seen surfing through rainwater. (Screenshot)
A Pune resident can be seen surfing through rainwater. (Screenshot)(X/@Urrmi_)

Amid the scorching heat, Mumbai and Pune are already receiving pre-monsoon showers, bringing some respite to the residents. These pre-monsoon showers also lead to waterlogging and power outages in several areas.

While some complain of waterlogging due to rains, others find enjoyment and make the best out of the situation.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru receives rainfall, IMD predicts very heavy rains in Karnataka for next 5 days | Watch

A similar incident took place in Pune where a man can be seen surfing through rainwater and enjoying the weather to the fullest.

The video was shared by a X user Urmi from Pune, where a man was seen surfing in the rainwater, while cars tried to get through the waterlogged road. This surprised many people and they could be seen laughing.

The caption read, "Pune people got no chill? Naah, they got all the chul. #PuneRains" Following the video was uploaded on 7 June, it has garnered 51.7K views and netizens have commented on it.

ALSO READ: Weather update today: IMD issues heatwave alert in THESE states; rains in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more

Here are the comments:

One wrote, "Pune becomes more eco-friendly in rains (sic)"

Another wrote, "Aladdin of Pune on his magic carpet.. (sic)"

"Isne pucha bhi nahi, warna jyada Pani jaga hai waha ka pata batati isko....(sic)", a social media user wrote.

Someone commented, "I can bet this boy has an assignment due tomorrow."

"If a truck or bus passes by, you can surf as well (sic)", another netizen wrote.

ALSO READ: Very heavy rain predicted in Karnataka; dust storm in Delhi | See IMD full forecast

A user wrote, "Hahahahah. Mere idhar ke Jan bol raha hai ke khali plot ko swimming pool bana do."

A netizen wrote, "pani me to aur porsche ke break nhi lagenge"

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsVideo goes viral as ’Aladdin of Pune’ surfs on waterlogged roads, netizens comment, ‘I can bet this boy…’ | Watch

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

283.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
9.4 (3.43%)

Tata Steel

178.95
10:26 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.95 (4.04%)

Wipro

484.45
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
23.45 (5.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
0.45 (0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,402.80
10:22 AM | 7 JUN 2024
127.15 (9.97%)

Sunteck Realty

511.00
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
46.2 (9.94%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers

77.13
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.97 (9.93%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

152.90
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
12.85 (9.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,070.00149.00
    Chennai
    73,567.00-427.00
    Delhi
    74,286.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    73,855.00-1,012.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue