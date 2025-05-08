Video: Man beaten in Hemkunt Express 3AC after complaining about high prices. Railways responds

A travel vlogger was assaulted aboard the Third AC coach of the Hemkunt Express after he reportedly complained about being overcharged for food and beverages during the journey. Vishal Sharma, a YouTuber known for documenting his travel experiences, captured the disturbing incident on camera as a group of men allegedly attacked him in retaliation for filing a grievance.

Sharma boarded the Hemkunt Express on May 6, which operates between Rishikesh and Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. While on board, he filmed himself purchasing a water bottle inside the Third AC coach. Although pantry staff are authorised to sell only Rail Neer bottles at ₹15, Sharma was handed a bottle of Wonder Aqua and charged ₹20.

When he objected, the vendor responded, “Yahi mila hai sir (This is what we have).”

Sharma further documented instances of overcharging — buying coffee for ₹20 instead of the regulated ₹10, and noodles priced at ₹50, exceeding the prescribed ₹40. He lodged a complaint through the RailMadad app.

The situation escalated dramatically later that night. Sharma's footage shows a group of men confronting him while he was resting on his upper berth, demanding that he climb down. One of them, wearing a green polo shirt, appeared particularly aggressive.

“Neeche aao. Neeche aao bula rahe hain,” the group insisted, despite Sharma's repeated refusals. He is heard saying that he had "done nothing wrong" and had "only filed a complaint against them."

When Sharma declined to descend, the men attempted to drag him down forcibly. Shocking visuals show one individual climbing to Sharma’s berth and grabbing his leg. The video cuts off abruptly as Sharma screams.

In a subsequent recording, Sharma displays visible injuries, including a cut, and torn clothes — the aftermath of the assault.

Posting the video on social media platforms X and YouTube, Sharma alleged, "When I complained about overcharging in Train by Pantry , an attempt was made to kill me." He urged railway authorities to take swift action.

The Ministry of Railways has since responded, stating, “The case is being taken with utmost seriousness. A penalty of ₹5 lakh has been imposed on the caterer. An FIR has been lodged by GRP, Kathua. The matter remains under strict watch. Stern action will follow based on the investigation outcome.”