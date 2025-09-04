Video: Man tries to look down woman’s blouse on bus; she confronts him, says ‘I was in a saree…'

A disturbing incident of harassment on public transport has gone viral after a content creator shared her experience online.

Angel, a content creator, was travelling by bus when she noticed a man trying to look down her blouse. In a video she later posted, Angel recounted how she initially froze, unsure of how to react, but then decided to confront him directly.

“When I questioned him, he didn’t have an answer. He just got off the bus and walked away,” she said.

‘I Was Wearing A Saree’ Angel also addressed a common narrative that blames victims for their clothing choices. She pointed out that she was wearing a saree, a traditional outfit, at the time of the incident.

“People always say harassment happens because of what women wear. But I was in a saree, so what excuse do they have now?” she said, visibly upset.

Watch the video here:

In another clip, she explained why she chose not to physically confront the man.

“At that moment, I was really irritated. So instead, I decided to post these videos online. His family or others will see this and understand his mindset,” Angel shared.

Public transport among riskiest spaces for women Her experience highlights the ongoing issue of women’s safety in public spaces across India.

According to the National Annual Report and Index of Women’s Safety 2025, 7% of women reported facing harassment in public spaces, with public transport emerging as one of the most unsafe environments.

The viral video has sparked widespread outrage online, with many praising Angel for her courage in confronting the man and using her platform to call out both harassment and victim-blaming.

A user wrote, “People often question, why women need special ladies coaches. For this.”

Another user wrote, “I face this every week in train as I travel to school...I too stare at them with the same gaze and ask do I know you ? Anything you wanna say ? And then they get embarassed.”

“It’s good you exposed him. Let his friends and family watch this. Sister you should’ve gave one slap as well. Be bold,” the third user commented.

The fourth user commented, “Harassment happens due to womens clothes.. meanwhile the most traditional clothes doesn't save women!!”