Video: Man urinates on sacred altar during mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, sparks outrage

Hundreds of visitors were left stunned at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City on Friday after a man urinated on the altar during a morning mass, an act Italian media described as a shocking desecration of one of the holiest sites in Christianity.

According to reports in Corriere della Sera and the New York Post, the unidentified man climbed the steps to the Altar of Confession, the sacred space where the Pope traditionally celebrates mass, before pulling down his pants and urinating. Videos filmed by tourists showed the man exposing himself and then bending down to pull up his jeans after the act.

Security personnel quickly intervened, removing him from the basilica. It remains unclear whether he was detained or charged by authorities.

Pope “Shocked” As Vatican Yet To Respond The incident, which occurred during a 9 am holy mass, has reportedly reached Pope Leo XIV, who is said to be “shocked” by the desecration, according to the New York Post. The Vatican’s Holy See Press Office has not yet released an official statement.

Watch the video here:

St. Peter’s Basilica, located in Vatican City, is one of the most revered sites in the Roman Catholic Church and draws millions of pilgrims and tourists each year. It hosts papal ceremonies, including masses, funerals and public viewings.

Also Read | To tackle a baby shortage, Tokyo tries easing the pain of childbirth

Not the First Disruption at St. Peter’s This is not the first time the basilica has faced such incidents. In February this year, a man climbed onto the altar and smashed six candelabras. And in June 2023, a nude Polish man leapt onto the same altar with the words “Save children of Ukraine” scrawled on his back. Following that protest, the Vatican held a penitential rite to purify the site.

Also Read | Inside Satya Nadella’s big AI reset at Microsoft

Friday’s act of desecration reportedly occurred while mass was underway, though it remains unclear whether the Pope was present.

Legal Consequences Likely Under Italian law, acts of indecent exposure and desecration of religious sites can carry criminal penalties, though officials have not confirmed if charges will be filed in this case.

Also Read | Laapataa Ladies makes history with 13 Filmfare wins 13 - what are the categories