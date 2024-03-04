Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan were part of the star-studded guest list of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. They were seen enjoying along with other celebrity invitees while posing for photos.

A video is doing rounds on social media that shows Mark and Priscilla having a conversation with Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani. They are seen discussing their plans as Anant asks them if they want to relax or walk around. They say they want to look around. Watch: Nita Ambani dances on ‘Vishwambhari Stuti’, leaves crowd spellbound at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebration In the meantime, Anant’s wristwatch gets Chan’s attention. “That is cool," says Priscilla Chan. As Mark Zuckerberg’s wife seems quite impressed with the watch, she asks who the maker of the watch is. "Richard Mille," says Anant Ambani with a smile. Also Read: Indian culture ‘embarrassing’: Check IPL cricketer's post during Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash; here's what happened “You know, I never really wanted to get a watch. But…" Mark said while showing his appreciation for the watch. "I might want that," Priscilla added.

Some social media posts claim that the watch costs as much as ₹10 crore.

Richard Mille watches

While digging further into Richard Mille watches, we found that those are more for those who can mistake a luxury car price tag for their watch budget. So, unless you're in the habit of using gold bars as doorstops, a Richard Mille might just be a tad out of reach.

The Automatic Winding Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail Limited Edition is priced above ₹10 crore. The RM56-01 Brown Sapphire, which is limited to five pieces only, is priced at nearly ₹38 crore. The 57-03 is priced at ₹35.5 crore. The Jackie Chan Dragon Tourbillon, on the other hand, is priced at over ₹25 crore.

