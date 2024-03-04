Video: Mark Zuckerberg gets impressed with Anant Ambani’s Richard Mille watch; wife Priscilla Chan says, ‘Want that’
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan attended Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations. They were seen conversing with him about a Richard Mille watch that caught Chan's attention.
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan were part of the star-studded guest list of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. They were seen enjoying along with other celebrity invitees while posing for photos.
Some social media posts claim that the watch costs as much as ₹10 crore.
Richard Mille watches
While digging further into Richard Mille watches, we found that those are more for those who can mistake a luxury car price tag for their watch budget. So, unless you're in the habit of using gold bars as doorstops, a Richard Mille might just be a tad out of reach.
The Automatic Winding Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail Limited Edition is priced above ₹10 crore. The RM56-01 Brown Sapphire, which is limited to five pieces only, is priced at nearly ₹38 crore. The 57-03 is priced at ₹35.5 crore. The Jackie Chan Dragon Tourbillon, on the other hand, is priced at over ₹25 crore.
