Video: Mark Zuckerberg gets impressed with Anant Ambani's Richard Mille watch; wife Priscilla Chan says, 'Want that'

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan attended Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations. They were seen conversing with him about a Richard Mille watch that caught Chan's attention.

This photograph released by the Reliance group shows Mark Zuckerberg, center, posing for a photograph with billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, right, and Radhika Merchant at their pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, India, Saturday, Mar. 02, 2024. (Reliance group via AP)

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan were part of the star-studded guest list of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. They were seen enjoying along with other celebrity invitees while posing for photos.

A video is doing rounds on social media that shows Mark and Priscilla having a conversation with Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani. They are seen discussing their plans as Anant asks them if they want to relax or walk around. They say they want to look around.

In the meantime, Anant’s wristwatch gets Chan’s attention.

“That is cool," says Priscilla Chan.

As Mark Zuckerberg’s wife seems quite impressed with the watch, she asks who the maker of the watch is.

"Richard Mille," says Anant Ambani with a smile.

“You know, I never really wanted to get a watch. But…" Mark said while showing his appreciation for the watch. "I might want that," Priscilla added.

Some social media posts claim that the watch costs as much as 10 crore.

Richard Mille watches

While digging further into Richard Mille watches, we found that those are more for those who can mistake a luxury car price tag for their watch budget. So, unless you're in the habit of using gold bars as doorstops, a Richard Mille might just be a tad out of reach.

The Automatic Winding Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail Limited Edition is priced above 10 crore. The RM56-01 Brown Sapphire, which is limited to five pieces only, is priced at nearly 38 crore. The 57-03 is priced at 35.5 crore. The Jackie Chan Dragon Tourbillon, on the other hand, is priced at over 25 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
