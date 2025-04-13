Video: Men in UP urinate on wall featuring Hindu gods, sparks anger online

A disturbing video has gone viral on social media, showing three men urinating against a wall adorned with colorful murals of Hindu deities and religious symbols. The footage, reportedly from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, has drawn massive flak from online community. The mural, seemingly painted to deter open urination by invoking religious reverence, has instead become a symbol of irony. Despite the presence of sacred imagery meant to discourage such behavior, the men appear indifferent.

The caption accompanying the video reads: “Pictures Of Hindu Deities Must Not Be Painted On Walls In India 🇮🇳 Nothing Can Stop People With 0 Civic Sense From Defecating In Open.” It also sarcastically questions whether the individuals are "blind" to the presence of the deities they are disrespecting.

Netizens have reacted strongly, tagging prominent leaders like UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Amit Malviya, demanding accountability and immediate action. Many questioned the logic behind using religious imagery as a deterrent rather than investing in basic infrastructure such as public toilets.