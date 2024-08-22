Video of bride dancing to Bollywood movie song goes viral, netizens say ‘Shaadi cancel’; here’s why

A bride's dance to 'Single Rehne De' on her wedding day has gone viral, receiving 1.64 lakh likes and hundreds of comments appreciating her performance and song choice.

Published22 Aug 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Screenshot of the viral video of bride's performance on her wedding day
Screenshot of the viral video of bride’s performance on her wedding day

A video of a bride dancing in on a song eulogising singlehood on her wedding day has gone viral online. The bride's energetic performance on the song titled ‘Single Rehne De’ in front of her groom has been widely appreciated online.

The viral video shows how cheerfully the groom and other family members cheer and enjoy the bride's performance. While abstaining from dancing during one's own marriage is a practice of yore, brides and grooms are often spotted dancing to their favourite songs on their wedding day. In most cases, family members equally enjoy such dance performances.

What made this dance performance more special was the song selection. The bride danced to Single Rehne De by Simran. The song's lyrics narrated the woman's reluctance to marry a guy. So far the video has received 1.64 lakh likes and hundreds of comments. Many social media users on Instagram applauded the performances and shared their funny reactions on the video and song selection.

“This was a siti maaar performance loved it,” commented a user on the post.

“Maja aa gya sari bhadas nikal di Mann ki”

“Amazing performance”

“Very beautiful nice dance and song”

“Jitna bada DJ laga hai us hisaab se to aapki shaadi nahi business venture hua hoga”

“Hass k inner dukh express karte huye bride”

“On shaadi she is saying single rahena da!... Shaadi cancel for sure”

“Ye kuch unique tha. I want to watch her whole performance”

“Perfect example of Enjoy your life as you want”

“This dance and song make me smile....nice to see Gujrati how they enjoy and celebrate their life”

“Beautiful couple. Amazing dance. Parents reaction are more energetic than her dance"

“Nice performance”

“Chalo kisi ne to bhi different song choose Kiya dance kane ke liye”

“What a roast , I am forwarding this to my sister”

First Published:22 Aug 2024, 01:15 PM IST
