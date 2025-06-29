Video of ‘cleanest indian street food’ goes viral; social media still not convinced

A video about “the cleanest indian street food” has gone viral, gaining nearly 5 million views. The X (formerly Twitter) post shows a street food vendor preparing a rose-syrup drink.

The platform is unusually clean. The organised setup contrasts with typical perceptions of Indian street food hygiene. The vendor was seen using a clean workspace and minimal direct hand contact with the food.

Social media users are not convinced.

“"Cleanest" ....video starts with an indian dude's hand IN THE GLASS?” wondered one user.

“The refusal to wear gloves, at a minimum, is impressive,” came a sarcastic reply.

Another commented, “Is there such a thing as clean indian street food?”

“Foreigners are coming to India and eating from the most unhygienic and rotten places where even locals don't eat,” wrote another.

One user asked FSSAI to “stop all such nonsense wherever ingestible food is concerned”.

“World has shamed us enough to reverse the perception and make Indian street food (& restaurants) the most hygienic in world!” the user added.

When one user claimed that the video was from Pakistan, many users claimed that it was in Kochi, Kerala.

The original video is from Street Food Journey on Instagram. The original video gained nearly 28 million views. It confirmed that the business name is Kuluki.

Health concerns in Indian street food In 2014, The Guardian cited the Public Health Association to claim that only 53% of Indians wash their hands with soap after using the toilet, 38% before eating, and 30% before cooking.

Harmful bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella, found in human and animal waste, spread easily through dirty hands, unwashed food, flies, cash or water. They can cause serious illnesses like diarrhoea, typhoid and food poisoning.

The video's virality and the reactions it garners reflect a broader cultural and health discourse, where initiatives to improve street food safety standards are underway, yet the general perception remains sceptical due to historical and ongoing hygiene issues, as discussed in various online forums and media outlets.

The interest in ‘Viral Video’ was high during June 27-28 on Google India:

Advice for those who want to eat Indian street food In February 2024, Medical Channel Asia pointed out serious health risks behind the tasty treats on Indian streets. Poor hygiene, dirty water and unsafe cooking can spread dangerous germs like E. coli and cholera, it said.

Such germs can cause stomach infections, dehydration and even death. It is suggested to choose stalls with many customers as their food is likely fresher.