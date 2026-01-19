Video of man urinating at delhi metro station sparks outrage online: 'Civic sense is seriously lacking'

A video showing a man urinating openly inside a Delhi Metro station has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and a debate over the lack of basic civic sense. The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the man peeing near the glass railings on the platform. He stops after realising he is being filmed and then runs away.

The incident has angered many commuters, as thousands of people rely on the Delhi Metro every day. While passengers often complain about overcrowded platforms and packed coaches, users said this incident is far more serious. Many online demanded that the authorities identify the man and take strict action against him.

The video was posted by the account @gharkekalesh and quickly gained attention, crossing 60,000 views along with hundreds of likes and comments. One user shared a personal experience in the comments, writing, “This has happened right in front of me once. It was around 10 at night, and a man started urinating on the platform in front of me. Since then, unless I have no other option, I don't travel by metro.”

Another comment read, "Why are men so filthy? Especially the Delhi and North belt ones? Is it like a family thing or something?"

A third user pointed to a deeper social issue, writing, “Why is anyone even surprised? This is just another Indian male. It shows their upbringing and schooling (if he ever attended one). Our schools teach how to be an engineer or doctor but there is no curriculum on public behaviour and civic sense,” stressing the need for greater awareness and education around public conduct.

Sharing the video again, another user wrote, “Civic sense is seriously lacking among many people in Delhi. In metro premises, some openly urinate or even let children do the same. Used metro tickets are thrown on the floor instead of dustbins. People eat at stations and leave the waste right there. Overall, there's a worrying lack of basic civic responsibility in the nation's capital.”

Responding to the viral video, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) appealed to commuters to help maintain cleanliness across its network.