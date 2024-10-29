Video of Nita Ambani-led Reliance Foundation’s Diwali 2024 hampers goes viral, netizens say ‘we got only dry fruits ka…’

Reliance Foundation, led by Nita Ambani, has sent curated Diwali hampers featuring items to business associates. The hampers, praised by netizens, include earthen lamps, a silver Ganesha statue, and more, highlighting the foundation's commitment to philanthropy.

Updated29 Oct 2024, 02:41 PM IST
Reliance Foundation sent thoughtfully curated Diwali gift hampers this festival
Reliance Foundation sent thoughtfully curated Diwali gift hampers this festival

Amid the ongoing Diwali celebration, videos and images of thoughtfully crafted gift hampers sent by Reliance Foundation have been doing the rounds online. The non-profit organisation, led by Nita Ambani, is sending thoughtfully curated Diwali hampers to business associates.

Rajas Jain, a radio jockey at Radio City Kannada, shared a video of the Diwali gift hamper shared by Radio City Kannada. The video has garnered nearly 4,000 likes and hundreds of comments. After unpacking the gift hamper, Rajas Jain shows the card placed inside the box, including table linen, earthen lamps made by specially-abled artisans, and Lord Ganesha's idol made of silver.

“Deepawali Hamper From @reliancefoundation Thank You Nita Amban and Mukesh Ambani for this lovely hamper,” Rajas Jain captioned the Instagram post while sharing the video.

Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries. The foundation was founded by RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani in 2010. Since then, his wife, Nita Ambani, lead the foundation which prominently focuses on a wide range of initiatives including rural transformation, education, healthcare, disaster response, women empowerment etc.

What is inside Nita Ambani-led Reliance Foundation's gift?

Reliance Foundation's Diwali gift hampers sent to business associates and other acquaintances included an earthen lamp crafted by visually impaired artisans, a greeting card wishing the recipient well, a packet of almonds, incense sticks, a small silver Ganesha statue, a linen tablecloth, etc. A few items in the gift were tagged with the image of the artisan.

Netizens react to Reliance Foundation's gift to associates 

Several social media users praised the foundation for living up to its standards with the well-thought selection of items in the Diwali hampers. Some of them drew attention towards the striking features of the gift, like the printing of artisans' images on tags and the premium packaging of the gift. A few complained about the gift hampers they received from their employers. 

“We got only Dry Fruits ka dabba,” commented an Instagram user on the post. 

“This clan never disappoints people!!! They will never forget their sanatani roots,” read another comment on the post. 

“I had given this idea to put pictures of the artisan along with the item for Bandhan way back in 2017 [sic].”

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 02:41 PM IST
