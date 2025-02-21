A video of standup comedian Samay Raina has been making rounds on social media where he is seen singing his heart out on the streets of London. The video has surfaced amid the ongoing India’s Got Latent controversy. Samay was last seen in Canada where he had his first performance following the legal trouble due to his show.

Samay Raina from London In the video clip, Samay is seen singing the song Hey Jude by The Beatles with a microphone in his hand. Dressed in warm clothes, he seemingly joined others for the impromptu performance. The video is shared by a street artist, Amir Hashmi, claiming it was shot in January 2025.

The caption of the post read,"India’s got latent band ho e ke baad (after India's Got Latent got shut)@maisamayhoonstarted singing and joined me at my show." Responding to the video, a user commented, "Samay is so talented we need his comedy." "Boycott," added another. Someone else said, "Always supporting Samay."

India’s Got Latent controversy The controversy around India’s Got Latent, aYouTube reality show by Samay Raina began when YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as 'BeerBiceps' appeared on one of the episodes. During the members-only episode, Ranveer, among the judges, joked about watching parents having sex.

Ranveer is facing a severe backlash followed by legal action and multiple FIRs over his remarks for "obscenity". Ranveer, awarded by PM Modi in 2024, soon posted a video apology.