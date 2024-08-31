Gujarat Rains: Amid heavy rains and severe flooding, Vadodara locals found a unique way to lift spirits by performing garba in knee-deep water, here's the viral video

Gujarat Rains: Residents of Vadodara, Gujarat were seen shaking a leg to the tunes of Garba, in knee-deep waters as heavy rains in the state caused flood-like situation. A video that captured the residents dancing, has gone viral on social media.

From teenagers to adults, people from all age groups joined in, as they performed classic steps of Garba, while going round in circles.

The video, likely recorded around Janmashtami, shows lively Garba performances against the backdrop of flooded roads, which have transformed into makeshift dance floors. The joyful music and mirth of the residents added to the ambience.

One user posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), on August 30. In the meantime, another group of people were seen preparing for the Dahi Handi ritual of Janmashtami, as the garba continued on one side of the road. In the viral video, a man can be seen hanging a pot on a rope decorated with balloons.

Cyclone Asna; Gujarat rains The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted “heavy to very heavy rains" in Gujarat, and issued an orange alert amid tensions of Cyclone Asna.

The cyclone which has been brewing over Saurashtra-Kutch region of Gujarat is a rare meteorological phenomenon in the month of August.

Over the past three days, rainfall wreaked havoc in several parts of Gujarat, including cities like Vadodara and Ahmedabad. Severe waterlogging and massive flooding resulted in huge losses of lives and property in the state. While some parts of the state have seen improvements, Vadodara and neighbouring districts continue to face significant flooding.

In addition, overflowing rivers have also prompted ongoing rescue and relief efforts by authorities.