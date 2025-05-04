Video of Warren Buffett’s 'Godfather’-style house blows up internet

A video of Warren Buffett arriving home to his longtime residence in a modest Cadillac has taken the internet by storm - just hours after the legendary investor stunned shareholders by announcing his retirement.

The video shows Buffett, worth over $132 billion, returning to the same house he bought in 1958 and has lived in ever since. Despite being one of the richest men in the world, the 94-year-old billionaire’s frugal lifestyle has long fascinated fans. He’s seen arriving in a 2017 Cadillac, while his wife drives a 15-year-old Ford Explorer. Several people in the comment section were skeptical, wondering if it truly resembles the iconic house from "The Godfather".



The buzz around the video comes on the heels of an even bigger surprise: Buffett’s announcement on Saturday that he will step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of the year, ending a legendary career that spanned over six decades.

“I think the time has arrived where Greg should become the chief executive officer of the company at year end,” Buffett said, according to the Associated Press. Greg Abel, who currently oversees all of Berkshire's non-insurance businesses, has been named as Buffett’s successor.



Until now, Buffett had maintained he had no intention of retiring, and many believed Abel would only take over after Buffett's death. Even Abel himself was reportedly unaware that the decision would be made public on Saturday.



Standing Ovation For Warren Buffett

Meanwhile, another video went viral that showed a standing ovation for Warren Buffett at the 2025 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha. Over 40,000 shareholders packed the arena to witness the 94-year-old investment icon announce his retirement at the end of the year.

As Buffett made the emotional announcement, the crowd rose to its feet in a thunderous applause, paying tribute to his six decades of visionary leadership. Known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Buffett is widely regarded as one of the most successful investors of all time, credited not only for his business acumen but also for his wisdom and integrity in a changing financial landscape.