Video of Warren Buffett’s 'Godfather’-style house blows up internet

A video of Warren Buffett arriving home to his longtime residence in a modest Cadillac has taken the internet by storm - just hours after the legendary investor stunned shareholders by announcing his retirement.

The video shows Buffett, worth over $132 billion, returning to the same house he bought in 1958 and has lived in ever since. Despite being one of the richest men in the world, the 94-year-old billionaire’s frugal lifestyle has long fascinated fans. He’s seen arriving in a 2017 Cadillac, while his wife drives a 15-year-old Ford Explorer. Several people in the comment section were skeptical, wondering if it truly resembles the iconic house from "The Godfather".



Read | ‘Apple CEO Tim Cook made more money for Berkshire Hathaway than I ever did’: Warren Buffett | Top 10 quotes