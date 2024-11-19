Video: Pakistani creator Aymen Sajid’s Indian romance goes viral; netizens chant ‘Gadar…’

Aymen Sajid's emotional video about love across borders has gone viral, amassing millions of views and igniting discussions online. The clip depicts her in distress, reflecting the complexities of her feelings for someone from India, leading to a mix of empathy and humor in viewer reactions.

Livemint
Published19 Nov 2024, 07:19 AM IST
In the now-viral video, Aymen Sajid is seen standing on the rooftop of her home, tears streaming down her face. She clutches her head, appearing lost in deep emotional turmoil, before slumping against a wall in apparent defeat. The heartfelt caption reads, 'Kya karoon (What should I do),' encapsulating the struggle of love challenged by borders and geopolitics. The infographic on the video reads, 'When you found the love of your life but he is Indian and you are Pakistani'.
In the now-viral video, Aymen Sajid is seen standing on the rooftop of her home, tears streaming down her face. She clutches her head, appearing lost in deep emotional turmoil, before slumping against a wall in apparent defeat. The heartfelt caption reads, ’Kya karoon (What should I do),’ encapsulating the struggle of love challenged by borders and geopolitics. The infographic on the video reads, ’When you found the love of your life but he is Indian and you are Pakistani’.

A video by Pakistani content creator Aymen Sajid has taken the internet by storm, drawing millions of views and sparking a heated online conversation. The viral clip showcases Aymen in visible distress, capturing a dramatic moment that has resonated with thousands of social media users.

The core of the video? The complexities of being in love with someone from India.

Also Read | A viral café from London opens in India

Emotional Clip Captivates Millions

In the now-viral video, Aymen Sajid is seen standing on the rooftop of her home, tears streaming down her face. She clutches her head, appearing lost in deep emotional turmoil, before slumping against a wall in apparent defeat. The heartfelt caption reads, “Kya karoon (What should I do)," encapsulating the struggle of love challenged by borders and geopolitics.

The infographic on the video reads, “When you found the love of your life but he is Indian and you are Pakistani”.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO

The video’s raw portrayal of emotion has struck a chord online, quickly amassing over 11 lakh views. Thousands of viewers have commented, ranging from those who sympathised with Aymen to others who turned the situation into a playful meme.

Also Read | Black boxer Jon Jones’ ‘Trump Dance’ video goes viral: ‘It is now cool to…’

Social Media Reacts: From Empathy to Humour

The comments section has been buzzing with reactions that reflect the divide—and connection—between the two neighbouring countries. “Dono Dubai chale jao,” one netizen suggested, implying that the couple should meet in neutral territory.

Another user, with tongue-in-cheek humour, remarked, “Gadar....,” referencing the iconic Bollywood film about forbidden cross-border love.

Also Read | Viral video of ‘Doodh Cola’ from Kolkata stuns internet, netizens say THIS

Some even proposed that the couple should meet at the Wagah Border, where the famed border ceremony occurs, turning Aymen’s love story into a symbol of hope and humour amidst political tension.

“Our family is ready,” one commenter quipped, encouraging Aymen to take a bold step and bring her Indian lover to Pakistan.

Aymen Sajid: Entertainment or Reality?

While the emotional video has evoked strong reactions, it’s essential to note Aymen Sajid’s reputation as a content creator known for crafting videos designed to entertain. A closer look at her social media profile reveals a portfolio filled with similar content aimed at engaging audiences through relatable and dramatic storytelling. 

This has led many to wonder: was this heartfelt video a genuine cry of love or an expertly crafted piece of viral content?

Also Read | Shocking video shows man accused of killing family escape interrogation room

Despite the ambiguity, Aymen Sajid’s video has succeeded in captivating attention and prompting conversation, blurring the lines between reality and performance.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 07:19 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsVideo: Pakistani creator Aymen Sajid’s Indian romance goes viral; netizens chant ‘Gadar…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    141.30
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    3.3 (2.39%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-1.05%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.52%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.75
    03:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    324.25
    03:53 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -26.6 (-7.58%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    453.05
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-6.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,131.35
    03:45 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -206.8 (-6.2%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    933.30
    03:43 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -56.5 (-5.71%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,013.55
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    84.95 (9.15%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.90
    03:52 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    20.1 (9.14%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    144.60
    03:50 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (7.15%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.50
    03:55 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    34.3 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.000.00
      Chennai
      75,661.000.00
      Delhi
      75,813.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.