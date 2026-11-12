Video: Paraglider trapped on high-tension wires in Himachal Pradesh; 146-metre crane used in rescue

A paraglider was rescued after remaining suspended from high-tension power lines around 150 metres above the ground for nearly two-and-a-half hours in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. The administration deployed a 146-metre hydraulic crane and an SDRF personnel to bring him to safety.

Anjali Thakur
Published12 Nov 2026, 07:58 PM IST
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Paraglider trapped on high-tension wires in Himachal Pradesh; 146-metre crane used in rescue (Representational Image)
Paraglider trapped on high-tension wires in Himachal Pradesh; 146-metre crane used in rescue (Representational Image)(Pexels)

A paraglider was rescued after getting entangled in high-tension power lines around 150 metres above the ground in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday. The pilot remained suspended for nearly two-and-a-half hours before a rescue team brought him to safety using a 146-metre hydraulic crane.

According to a report by The Times of India, the incident took place near Mehar village, around five kilometres from Mandi town. The paraglider got caught in the power lines along the Pathankot-Mandi highway during the afternoon.

Other paragliders who witnessed the incident alerted the administration, following which the electricity supply was switched off, an official said.

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146-metre hydraulic crane deployed for rescue operation

Mandi Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and police officials reached the spot, but bringing the pilot down from such a height posed a major challenge.

The administration arranged a 146-metre hydraulic crane for the rescue operation. An SDRF personnel used the crane's basket to reach the stranded paraglider and bring him down safely.

As a precautionary measure, people gathered at the site spread a tarpaulin and mattresses on the ground beneath the pilot in case he fell during the operation, TOI reported.

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Pathankot-Mandi highway closed to heavy vehicles

The rescue operation also affected traffic along the Pathankot-Mandi highway. The road was closed to heavy vehicles while the crane was being assembled and the operation was underway.

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The pilot was subsequently brought down safely, bringing the challenging rescue operation to an end.

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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