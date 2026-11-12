Video: Paraglider trapped on high-tension wires in Himachal Pradesh; 146-metre crane used in rescue

A paraglider was rescued after getting entangled in high-tension power lines around 150 metres above the ground in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday. The pilot remained suspended for nearly two-and-a-half hours before a rescue team brought him to safety using a 146-metre hydraulic crane.
According to a report by The Times of India, the incident took place near Mehar village, around five kilometres from Mandi town. The paraglider got caught in the power lines along the Pathankot-Mandi highway during the afternoon.
Other paragliders who witnessed the incident alerted the administration, following which the electricity supply was switched off, an official said.
Mandi Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and police officials reached the spot, but bringing the pilot down from such a height posed a major challenge.
The administration arranged a 146-metre hydraulic crane for the rescue operation. An SDRF personnel used the crane's basket to reach the stranded paraglider and bring him down safely.
As a precautionary measure, people gathered at the site spread a tarpaulin and mattresses on the ground beneath the pilot in case he fell during the operation, TOI reported.
The rescue operation also affected traffic along the Pathankot-Mandi highway. The road was closed to heavy vehicles while the crane was being assembled and the operation was underway.
The pilot was subsequently brought down safely, bringing the challenging rescue operation to an end.