A scrap dealer rewarded his son with several iPhones, including the latest iPhone 16, for excelling in board exams. The gesture, celebrated online, reflects a father's love and sacrifice. Meanwhile, excitement surrounds the iPhone 16 launch, drawing large crowds at Apple stores in Mumbai.

In a touching move, a scrap dealer was seen gifting his son several iPhones, including the latest iPhone 16, as a special reward for excelling in his board exams. This comes only days after much-awaited launch of Apple's iPhone 16 series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video that went viral the scrap dealer proudly holding an iPhone while talking to a group of people. As he showed off his phone, those around him offer their congratulations, celebrating the occasion

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lokmat Times report said, the man bought himself a iPhone worth ₹85,000, and the latest iPhone 16, valued at ₹1.5 lakh, for his son to celebrate his academic success.

Netizens cheered the move. One said, Nothing can match a father’s love! His sacrifices are finally paying off! While another added, ‘The amount of happiness he has received on his son topping the boards is far more than iPhone's price’ . The third said, Can't even fathom how much he had toiled for this money. And he chose to spend it on his son. Hats off

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series on September 9 A visual from the company's store in Mumbai's BKC last week showed a large number of people gathered to buy the iPhone 16.

A huge crowd gathered outside the Apple store at Mumbai's BKC. They looked excited to buy the new iPhone 16, which has some advanced features that make it user-friendly. iPhone 16 Pro and its larger counterpart, the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Both models boast Apple's largest-ever displays, with sizes extending to 6.3 inches for the Pro and an impressive 6.9 inches for the Pro Max. These devices also feature the thinnest borders ever seen on an Apple product and the advanced Always-On 120Hz ProMotion display technology.

A customer, Ujjwal Shah, who came to purchase the newly launched iPhone 16 said, "I have been standing in the queue for the last 21 hours. I have been here since 11 am yesterday and I will be the first one to enter the store today at 8 am. I am very excited today...The atmosphere in Mumbai for this phone is absolutely new...Last year, I stood in the queue for 17 hours." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}