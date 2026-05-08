Video: Turkish YouTuber Ruhi Cenet describes ‘nightmare’ Hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship that left 3 dead

Turkish travel YouTuber Ruhi Cenet has spoken about a deadly hantavirus outbreak aboard a luxury expedition cruise ship that reportedly claimed three lives and infected several passengers during a voyage across the South Atlantic.

The 35-year-old content creator was among nearly 150 people travelling aboard the MV Hondius when the outbreak unfolded last month. Cenet had boarded the vessel in Argentina on April 1 for a 36-day expedition departing from Ushuaia, hoping to document Tristan da Cunha, one of the world’s most isolated inhabited island groups.



Advertisement

What began as a scenic expedition with birdwatchers and adventure travellers soon turned into what Cenet described as a major health emergency.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is hantavirus and how is it spread on cruise ships? ⌵ Hantavirus is a rare but potentially fatal disease commonly spread through rodents. On cruise ships, it can spread through inhalation of airborne particles from rodent droppings, and human-to-human transmission is also possible, though considered rare. 2 What happened during the hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship? ⌵ A hantavirus outbreak occurred on the MV Hondius cruise ship, resulting in five confirmed cases, three suspected infections, and three deaths among nearly 150 passengers and crew. 3 How did passengers first learn about the hantavirus outbreak on the cruise? ⌵ Passengers were first alerted to a possible crisis when the ship's captain announced the unexpected death of a passenger. Initially, the death was attributed to 'natural causes' and deemed 'not infectious'. 4 What criticisms were made regarding the cruise operator's response to the outbreak? ⌵ The cruise operator was criticized for not responding aggressively enough, with suggestions that infected passengers should have been isolated earlier and blood testing should have been conducted. The ship's medical preparedness was also questioned, noting it had only one doctor onboard. 5 What precautions were taken after the hantavirus outbreak was confirmed on the MV Hondius? ⌵ After the outbreak was confirmed, the MV Hondius entered quarantine near Cape Verde. Passengers remaining onboard were instructed to isolate in their cabins and wear masks as authorities monitored the situation.

WHO Linked Multiple Cases To Ship

According to the World Health Organization, the outbreak has so far been linked to five confirmed hantavirus cases, three suspected infections and three deaths connected to the vessel.

Hantavirus is a rare but potentially fatal disease commonly spread through rodents, although certain strains can also spread from person to person.

Health officials have warned that additional infections could still emerge because the virus can have an incubation period of up to six weeks.

First Signs Of Trouble Emerged Mid-Voyage

Cenet said passengers were first alerted to a possible crisis on April 12 when the ship’s captain made an unexpected announcement.

“This is my sad duty to inform you that one of our passengers suddenly passed away last night,” the captain said in a video recorded by the YouTuber.

Advertisement

According to Cenet, passengers were initially reassured that the death had occurred due to “natural causes” and was “not infectious.”

“The ship is safe,” the captain announced.

At the time, many passengers reportedly accepted the explanation, partly because the ship had been travelling through rough weather conditions.

“I honestly thought it was because of rough ocean conditions,” Cenet later said in a video shared on Instagram.

See the video here:

However, concerns escalated as more people onboard reportedly began showing symptoms.

Advertisement

“It became clear there was hantavirus onboard,” Cenet said.

YouTuber Criticises Cruise Management

The travel vlogger also criticised the cruise operator for allegedly failing to respond aggressively enough after warning signs emerged.

“I wish the vessel management had taken this problem more seriously,” he said.

According to Cenet, potentially infected passengers should have been isolated much earlier and blood testing should have been conducted both before and during the expedition.

He claimed the ship continued operating for another 11 days after he disembarked before stricter quarantine protocols were introduced.

The YouTuber further questioned the medical preparedness onboard, saying the ship lacked sufficient emergency infrastructure for handling an infectious disease outbreak.

“I think these kinds of ships should have some sort of a lab or necessary equipment in case of outbreaks,” he said.

Advertisement

Cenet added that the vessel reportedly had only one doctor onboard, who has now also contracted the virus and is said to be in critical condition.

Concerns Over Tristan da Cunha Stop

Cenet also expressed regret about the cruise continuing with its planned stop at Tristan da Cunha after the first passenger death.

He feared that passengers may have unintentionally exposed residents of the isolated island community to the virus.

“I wish we did not land there after the first casualty,” he said.

“This is one of my regrets, because the island is the most remote one, and they don’t have enough medical centres, enough doctors,” he added.

Tristan da Cunha, often described as the world’s most remote inhabited archipelago, has limited healthcare facilities and remains heavily dependent on outside support for medical emergencies.

Advertisement

Ship Quarantined As Monitoring Continues

Following the outbreak, the MV Hondius reportedly entered quarantine near Cape Verde before heading toward Spain’s Canary Islands.

Passengers who remained onboard were instructed to isolate inside their cabins and wear masks as authorities continued monitoring the outbreak.

The incident has drawn widespread attention online after Cenet documented parts of the ordeal on social media, with many users raising concerns about health preparedness and safety measures aboard long-distance cruise expeditions.

Health authorities are continuing to monitor the situation as investigations into the outbreak remain underway.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.