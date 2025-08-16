VIDEO: Violent crash sends Ford Mustang Mach E rolling, terrified driver seen praying before impact

A terrifying crash involving a green Ford Mustang Mach E was caught on camera. As a video of the incident emerged on social media, what caught the eyeballs was a man praying with folded hands inside the luxury car as it raced across the road.

As per reports, the incident happened in San Francisco, United States (US) when the speeding Ford Mustang Mach-E lost control, hit a concrete alongside and went on to crash into another car.

The incident was captured on camera by a stunned nearby driver.

The clip shows the Ford EV crossover scraping along a concrete barrier with its hazard lights flashing – a chilling sight when seconds matter the most.

In the bizarre scene, the driver’s hands could be seen visibly off the wheel, seemingly clasped together in prayer.

What exactly led to the crash? As per the video, the Mach-E barrels ahead rather than slowing down, glued to the wall in what appears to be a steering lock. Once the side barriers end and a merging lane begins, the Ford continues to steer towards the right.

The car then smashed into another vehicle.

The impact was devastating, sending the Mustang Mach-E rolling over in a violent crash that left onlookers frozen in shock.

The person who recorded the video said there were no casualties.

As the details are unclear, the video has sparked intense speculation.

According to a report in Hot Cars, the car’s forward motion means the “tires were still being powered — suggesting either the driver’s foot was on the accelerator, the vehicle suffered a sudden mechanical or software failure, or something was physically stuck under the pedal.”