Vidit Gujrathi reacts to Liver Doc criticism after Doctor’s Day post; Internet says, ‘Ignore the compounder’

Amid a growing online spat with Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, Indian Chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi has responded, saying he initially chose to stay silent because “not every conversation deserves a response” but felt compelled to speak out after the situation escalated into what he called a “mockery of his family.”

The controversy began on Doctor’s Day (July 1), when Vidit posted a selfie with his father, mother, wife, and sister, captioned: “Happy Doctor’s Day to my entire family.”

The online row intensified after an X user inquired about the medical specialisations in Vidit Gujrathi’s family. Vidit responded, saying, “My father is an Ayurvedic migraine specialist, my wife is an MD in homoeopathy, my mom practices cosmetology, and my sister is a physiotherapist.”

However, Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, widely known as The Liver Doc, quickly replied, “I’m sorry, but none of them are really doctors,” dismissing their qualifications as not medically legitimate.

The exchange escalated further, with Gujrathi clapping back and telling Dr. Philips to “stay in his lane and try being useful.”

Netizens react A user replied, “Ignore the compounder.”

Another said, "Vidit, you are an influential figure, so you have the responsibility not to spread misinformation. Doctor’s day on July 1st is celebrated for Doctors of medical science. Not homeopaths, not ayurvedics or any other professions that have nothing to do with medicine.

I’m sorry, but none of them are really doctors.

So educate yourself and be responsible instead of feeling personally attacked by someone for just pointing out that they are not indeed real doctors."

"Well, Vidit has made an important point here. It shouldn't be up to general people to decide who should be called a doctor or who gets the license to treat patients, that's the government's job. But we can only expect governments to take this responsibility seriously when they are made up of rational people who believe in science-backed practices and not in promoting traditional medicine just because it is popular among the masses," replied another user.

