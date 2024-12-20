Viduthalai Part 2: Kollywood movie starring Vijay Sethupathi alongside Soori Muthuchamy and Manju Warrier debuted on the big screen on December 20, Friday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vetri Maaran directorial film is estimated to have raked in ₹7 crore net at the domestic box office on its release day.

It collected ₹6.6 crore net across Tamil screens and ₹0.4 crore from Telugu language release.

Its star cast features Bhavani Sre, Gautam Vasudev, Rajiv Menon, Bose Venkat, Vincent Ashokan, Anurag Kashyap, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, Tamizh, Chetan, Aryan, Munnar, Ramesh, Pavel Navageethan, Sardar Sathya and Ken Karunas in key roles.

Notably, the crime-thriller had an overall 32.30 percent Tamil occupancy and 18.05 percent Telugu occupancy on Friday. The movie produced by Elred Kumar and Vetrimaaran is an adaptation of Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan. The storyline follows a police constable's dispute with the leader of a separatist group.

Occupancy Pondicherry and Trichy lead the pack with 57.67 percent Tamil 2D occupancy, while Chennai trailed close with 44 percent occupancy in main regions. Salem followed close with 39 percent occupancy. Considering Telugu 2D occupancy, Karimnagar topped the list with 70 percent occupancy while Hyderabad followed with 21 percent occupancy. Warangal came third in the list with 20.33 percent occupancy.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a post in X stated, “In the 106 years history of #TamilCinema, the most political Tamil movie is Viduthalai Part2.”

In another post he suggested that Vijay Sethupathi starrer has the most number of reviews on YouTube. “Apart from movie channels, all political channels have reviewed it,” the post reads.