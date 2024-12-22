Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Viduthalai Part 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil movie going strong

Viduthalai Part 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil movie going strong

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran, earned 15.50 crore in its first two days, surpassing its prequel and Maharaja. The film showcases a conflict between a police constable and a separatist leader, featuring notable performances from Soori and Vijay Sethupathi.

Viduthalai Part 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Sethupathi’s movie starts strong

Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran, has had a strong start at the box office, earning 15.50 crore in its first two days. The film has outperformed its prequel, Viduthalai Part 1, and Vijay’s Maharaja.

As per Sacnilk, the film earned 7.5 crore on its opening day, with 7 crore coming from Tamil audiences and 50 lakh from Telugu audiences. On the second day, early estimates indicate the movie collected 8 crore, bringing the total to 15.50 crore.

The film recorded a Tamil occupancy rate of 40.05% on Saturday while it had a 18.88% Telugu. As per media reports, the movie was made with a budget of 65 crore.

Viduthalai Part 2 has surpassed the two-day collections of Maharaja ( 12.6 crore) and Viduthalai Part 1 ( 7.65 crore), highlighting its strong box office performance.

Viduthalai Part 2 is a continuation of Vetrimaaran’s critically acclaimed film Viduthalai Part 1, released in 2023. Adapted from Jeyamohan’s short story “Thunaivan", the film explores the conflict between a police constable and the leader of a separatist group.

Soori reprises his role as Constable Kumaresan while Vijay Sethupathi plays Perumal ‘Vaathiyaar’, the leader of the revolutionary group Makkal Padai. Manju Warrier plays Mahalakshmi, Vaathiyaar’s wife.

The first part of the series, Viduthalai Part 1, released in March 2023, was also directed by Vetrimaaran. It received widespread critical acclaim and was a box office hit. The film’s gripping narrative and powerful performances laid the foundation for the sequel’s success.

Maharaja

Maharaja, a Tamil action thriller released in June 2024, starred Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap and others. Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, it received critical praise but has been overshadowed by the box office numbers of Viduthalai Part 2.

Later, it was released on Netflix. The OTT version received even wider acclaim, impressing critics and the masses.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.