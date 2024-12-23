Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran, has been performing well at the box office, earning ₹22.80 crore across its first three days. The film, a sequel to the critically acclaimed Viduthalai Part 1, has captured the audience’s attention with its intense storyline and stellar performances by Vijay Sethupathi, Soori Muthuchamy and Manju Warrier.

On its opening day, the film collected ₹7.5 crore, with ₹7 crore coming from the Tamil version and ₹50 lakh from the Telugu version. The collections saw a slight rise on the second day, reaching ₹7.7 crore. On Sunday, the film earned an estimated ₹7.60 crore, bringing its total weekend earnings to ₹22.80 crore.

The movie recorded strong theatre occupancy in Tamil-speaking regions on Sunday. Morning shows saw 25.95% occupancy, which increased to 48.06% for evening screenings.

Chennai recorded the highest Tamil-language occupancy at 54.75%, followed by Trichy with 56.50%. In Telugu-speaking regions, Hyderabad led with 19% occupancy while other cities like Vijayawada and Vizag saw moderate attendance.

In Tamil Nadu, cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai contributed significantly to the film’s success, with high audience turnout throughout the day. Pondicherry and Trichy also saw notable footfalls.

On the Telugu front, Hyderabad and Karimnagar emerged as key contributors, with Karimnagar recording an impressive 69% overall occupancy on Day 3.

Viduthalai Part 2 Viduthalai Part 2 is a continuation of the 2023 hit Viduthalai Part 1, based on Jeyamohan’s short story Thunaivan. The film follows the conflict between a police constable and the leader of a separatist group.

The sequel focuses more on this struggle, with gripping performances from Vijay Sethupathi as Perumal Vaathiyaar, Soori as Kumaresan and Manju Warrier as Mahalakshmi.