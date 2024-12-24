Viduthalai Part 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Vetrimaaran’s Tamil action crime drama, Viduthalai Part 2, witnessed the inevitable dip in earnings on the first Monday of its release. On Day 4, the film's earnings fell to ₹2.15 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk's early estimates.

Released in only two languages—Tamil and Telugu—Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai Part 2 earned ₹24.85 crore in four days.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹7.5 crore on its opening day, with ₹7 crore coming from Tamil audiences and ₹50 lakh from Telugu audiences.

According to media reports, the movie was made with a budget of ₹65 crore.

Viduthalai Part 2: Theater Occupancy The film, a sequel to the critically acclaimed Viduthalai Part 1, has captured the audience’s attention with its intense storyline and stellar performances by Vijay Sethupathi, Soori Muthuchamy, and Anju Warrier.

On Monday, the film recorded a Tamil occupancy rate of 17.06%, while it had an 11.61% occupancy in Telugu.

Chennai recorded the highest Tamil-language occupancy at 24%, followed by Bengaluru with 7.25%. In Telugu-speaking regions, Hyderabad led with 13.25% occupancy while other cities like Vijayawada and Vizag saw moderate attendance.

Viduthalai Part 2: Plot Viduthalai Part 2 is a continuation of Vetrimaaran’s critically acclaimed film Viduthalai Part 1, released in 2023. Adapted from Jeyamohan’s short story “Thunaivan”, the film explores the conflict between a police constable and the leader of a separatist group.

Soori reprises his role as Constable Kumaresan while Vijay Sethupathi plays Perumal ‘Vaathiyaar’, the leader of the revolutionary group Makkal Padai. Manju Warrier plays Mahalakshmi, Vaathiyaar’s wife.