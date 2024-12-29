Viduthalai Part 2 OTT release date: Vetrimaaran's politically charged film, Viduthalai Part 2, which hit the cinemas on December 20, now has a release date for OTT platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Viduthalai Part 2 OTT release date The much anticipated Tamil crime thriller will now be available on Zee5 from January 17, 2025. Fans can also catch the movie on OTTplay platform as well if they have a premium subscription for the streaming platform.

What is Viduthalai Part 2 about Vetrimaraan has directed both the parts of Viduthalai. The second part of the movie focuses on Kumaresan, a dedicated police officer tasked with apprehending Perumal Vaathiyaar, portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Viduthalai Part 2 takes a look at Perumal's backstory, exploring his transformation into a revolutionary leader fighting against systemic oppression.

In addition to lead actors such as Vijay Sethupathi, and Soori, Viduthalai Part 2 features Manju Warrier, and Kishore in key roles.

What the public said about Viduthalai Part 2 Following its theatrical release, social media users called the Vetrimaaran directorial a “must-watch" and lauded Vijay Sethupathi's “stellar" performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the same time, several other users said Viduthalai Part 2 was a ‘flop’ and claimed that the positive reviews were all paid. The users highlighted the weak “narrative structure" and said it was a “colossal waste of talent, time & resources."

How much did Viduthalai Part 2 earn at Box Office While Viduthalai Part 2 has been praised by many film critics for its compelling narrative, it did not manage to keep up well at the Box Office. Although the movie raked in around ₹15 crore during the first two days of its release, Vetrimaaran's movie started witnessing a significant dip around Christmas Eve. It managed to earn only ₹2.15 crore on December 24, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.