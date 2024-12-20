Vetrimaaran's 'Viduthalai Part 2' garnered mixed public reactions, with fans praising Vijay Sethupathi's captivating performance while others criticised its narrative structure. Is it a must-watch or a colossal waste? Find out!

Vetrimaaran's Tamil action crime drama, Viduthalai Part 2, received mixed reviews from the public but was critically praised for its compelling narrative and strong performances. According to social media users, Vijay Sethupathi was the star of the show.

Released in theatres today, December 20, Viduthalai is a sequel and continues the narrative from the first instalment.

Social media users called the movie a "must-watch" and lauded Vijay Sethupathi's "stellar" performance. They also praised Vetrimaaran's direction.

However, a few users said the movie was a ‘flop’ and claimed that the positive reviews were all paid. The users pointed at the weak “narrative structure" and said it was a “colossal waste of talent, time & resources"

Viduthalai Part 2: Public review “Witnessed Vijay Sethupathi 's Another Shade in Viduthalai 2, What a PERFORMER .. He is (god). Next National Award Loading for this Man #VetriMaaran. Can't Disclose too much Experience it," a user said.

"Viduthalai 2 – a must-watch movie," another user said.

“Vijay Sethupathi's performance is absolutely stellar. Vetrimaaran sir screen presence is truly remarkable," said a fan.

In a detailed analysis of the film, a social media user said, “'Viduthalai Part 2' starts with fiery intensity and ends on a strong note, yet meanders through the middle. The film has many flaws, though its few strengths shine brightly when they appear."

"One of the biggest issues is the narrative structure: the constant jumps between past and present severely undermine the momentum the movie attempts to build. Instead of propelling the story forward, these time jumps sap the film of urgency," he added.

“those who saying viduthalai 2 was good they are paid seriously padam nalla ila #ViduthalaiPart2," claimed a user.

“A weakly written & directed work that’s overlong & mostly uses montage-like storytelling. Functions more as a politics class than a narrative film. One of the blandest films of the year. A colossal waste of talent, time & resources," said another user.

Viduthalai Part 2: Plot The movie focuses on Kumaresan, a dedicated police officer tasked with apprehending Perumal Vaathiyaar, portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi. The film delves into Perumal's backstory, exploring his transformation into a revolutionary leader fighting against systemic oppression.