Bollywood actress Vidya Balan recently issued a public warning after several AI-generated deepfake videos of her went viral on social media.

The Bollywood actress has become the latest victim of artificial intelligence misuse. She urged her fans and the public to verify information before sharing such content.

Taking to her Instagram, Vidya Balan warned her followers about the fake videos circulating online and emphasised that they were created using AI. She reminded everyone to be cautious and not to fall for such misleading content.

Vidya Balan's AI generated video In one of the AI-generated videos, Vidya Balan is seen sitting on a sofa, greeting viewers with, “Hey, main hoon aap sabki favourite Vidya Balan..." (I am your favourite Vidya Balan).

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actress shared the clip with a prominent 'Scam Alert' warning, ensuring that everyone knew it was fake.

Vidya Balan also posted a note with the video, stating: “There are multiple videos currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, which appear to feature me. However, I want to clarify that the videos are AI-generated and inauthentic. I have no involvement in their creation or dissemination, nor do I endorse their content in any way."

The actress further stated, “Any claims made in the videos should not be attributed to me, as they do not reflect my views or work. I urge everyone to verify information before sharing and be cautious of misleading AI-generated content."

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake controversy Vidya Balan's AI video incident is not the first one in the series where a celebrity has fallen victim to AI-generated deepfake scams.