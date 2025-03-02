AI strikes again? Vidya Balan issues SCAM alert; warns of fake videos

  • Vidya Balan recently posted an AI generated video of hers on Instagram, stating that it was fake.

Livemint
Published2 Mar 2025, 07:12 PM IST
Advertisement
AI strikes again? Vidya Balan issues SCAM alert; warns of fake videos(Utpal Sarkar )

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan recently issued a public warning after several AI-generated deepfake videos of her went viral on social media.

The Bollywood actress has become the latest victim of artificial intelligence misuse. She urged her fans and the public to verify information before sharing such content.

Also Read | AI video of ‘Donald Trump kissing Elon Musks feet’ takes over TV screens in US

Taking to her Instagram, Vidya Balan warned her followers about the fake videos circulating online and emphasised that they were created using AI. She reminded everyone to be cautious and not to fall for such misleading content.

Advertisement

Vidya Balan's AI generated video

In one of the AI-generated videos, Vidya Balan is seen sitting on a sofa, greeting viewers with, “Hey, main hoon aap sabki favourite Vidya Balan..." (I am your favourite Vidya Balan).

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actress shared the clip with a prominent 'Scam Alert' warning, ensuring that everyone knew it was fake.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal as Santa Claus: AAP shares AI-generated video on Christmas 2024

Vidya Balan also posted a note with the video, stating: “There are multiple videos currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, which appear to feature me. However, I want to clarify that the videos are AI-generated and inauthentic. I have no involvement in their creation or dissemination, nor do I endorse their content in any way."

Advertisement

The actress further stated, “Any claims made in the videos should not be attributed to me, as they do not reflect my views or work. I urge everyone to verify information before sharing and be cautious of misleading AI-generated content."

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake controversy

Vidya Balan's AI video incident is not the first one in the series where a celebrity has fallen victim to AI-generated deepfake scams.

Also Read | ‘Haters will say this is AI’: Musk shares video of himself and Trump dancing

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna made headlines when an AI generated video of hers went viral. Other celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, and even cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, have also been targeted by such digital deception.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsAI strikes again? Vidya Balan issues SCAM alert; warns of fake videos
First Published:2 Mar 2025, 07:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App