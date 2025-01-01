Vidya Balan’s birthday: The actress, one of the leading faces of the portrayal of strong women in Bollywood, turned 46 on January 1. She was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Let’s take a look at 10 of her off-beat movies available on OTT.
Plot: In a troubled kingdom ruled by King Jaywardhan’s greed, Prince Harshwardhan returns from seclusion after his mother’s death, discovering his true father, Eklavya, is targeted by the corrupt king.
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan
Where to watch: YouTube, Apple TV
Plot: Ashfaque, a small-town boy, joins a street theatre group led by Sidhu and becomes a Bollywood superstar, Sameer Khan, losing his true identity to fame.
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Pankaj Kapur, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: Krishna Verma manipulates two criminals, Khalujan and Babban, into helping her uncover her husband’s fake death. Amid betrayals and revelations, Krishna kills her husband in a gas explosion.
Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Adil Hussain
Where to watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube
Plot: Jessica, a bartender, is shot by a politician’s son, Manish, for refusing alcohol. Despite witnesses, corruption derails justice. Reporter Meera exposes the case, rallying public support.
Cast: Rani Mukerji, Satyadeep Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub
Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube
Plot: A pregnant woman arrives in Kolkata during Durga Puja to search for her missing husband. Her investigation uncovers a conspiracy involving rogue IB agent Milan Damji, linked to a deadly poison-gas attack.
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Parambrata Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: Sid and Trisha face challenges when Trisha gets pregnant, leading to Sid’s insecurities and poor decisions. Misunderstandings, jealousy and confessions test their relationship.
Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Ram Kapoor, Vir Das
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video
Plot: Sulu, a middle-class housewife, becomes a successful radio jockey, balancing family struggles and societal judgment. Despite challenges with her son, husband and sisters, she confidently manages work and home.
Cast: Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia, Vijay Maurya
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: The movie explores Shakuntala Devi’s journey as a math genius, her global fame and the strained relationship with her daughter Anupama, ultimately leading to emotional reconciliation and mutual understanding.
Cast: Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, MX Player
Plot: A forest officer faces political interference and local hostility while capturing a man-eating tigress. Though a hunter kills the tigress, she saves its hidden cubs.
Cast: Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Plot: Maya Menon, a celebrated TV journalist, accidentally hits a girl while driving home. The girl turns out to be her carer’s daughter. Key witnesses, including Maya, stay silent due to personal motivations, suppressed evidence and self-preservation.
Cast: Shefali Shah, Rohini Hattangadi, Manav Kaul
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
