Vidya Balan celebrated her 46th birthday on January 1. Known for her roles portraying strong women, she was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Here are 10 of her off-beat movies available on OTT platforms.

Eklavya: The Royal Guard Plot: In a troubled kingdom ruled by King Jaywardhan’s greed, Prince Harshwardhan returns from seclusion after his mother’s death, discovering his true father, Eklavya, is targeted by the corrupt king.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan

Where to watch: YouTube, Apple TV

Halla Bol Plot: Ashfaque, a small-town boy, joins a street theatre group led by Sidhu and becomes a Bollywood superstar, Sameer Khan, losing his true identity to fame.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Pankaj Kapur, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ishqiya Plot: Krishna Verma manipulates two criminals, Khalujan and Babban, into helping her uncover her husband’s fake death. Amid betrayals and revelations, Krishna kills her husband in a gas explosion.

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Adil Hussain

Where to watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

No One Killed Jessica Plot: Jessica, a bartender, is shot by a politician’s son, Manish, for refusing alcohol. Despite witnesses, corruption derails justice. Reporter Meera exposes the case, rallying public support.

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Satyadeep Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Kahaani Plot: A pregnant woman arrives in Kolkata during Durga Puja to search for her missing husband. Her investigation uncovers a conspiracy involving rogue IB agent Milan Damji, linked to a deadly poison-gas attack.

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Parambrata Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Shaadi Ke Side Effects Plot: Sid and Trisha face challenges when Trisha gets pregnant, leading to Sid’s insecurities and poor decisions. Misunderstandings, jealousy and confessions test their relationship.

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Ram Kapoor, Vir Das

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Tumhari Sulu Plot: Sulu, a middle-class housewife, becomes a successful radio jockey, balancing family struggles and societal judgment. Despite challenges with her son, husband and sisters, she confidently manages work and home.

Cast: Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia, Vijay Maurya

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Shakuntala Devi Plot: The movie explores Shakuntala Devi’s journey as a math genius, her global fame and the strained relationship with her daughter Anupama, ultimately leading to emotional reconciliation and mutual understanding.

Cast: Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, MX Player

Sherni Plot: A forest officer faces political interference and local hostility while capturing a man-eating tigress. Though a hunter kills the tigress, she saves its hidden cubs.

Cast: Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Jalsa Plot: Maya Menon, a celebrated TV journalist, accidentally hits a girl while driving home. The girl turns out to be her carer’s daughter. Key witnesses, including Maya, stay silent due to personal motivations, suppressed evidence and self-preservation.

Cast: Shefali Shah, Rohini Hattangadi, Manav Kaul

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video