Vidya Balan's birthday: Top 10 off-beat movies of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress to watch on OTT

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Vidya Balan celebrated her 46th birthday on January 1. Known for her roles portraying strong women, she was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Here are 10 of her off-beat movies available on OTT platforms.

Vidya Balan’s birthday: Top 10 off-beat movies of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress to watch on OTT (Photo by AFP)

Vidya Balan’s birthday: The actress, one of the leading faces of the portrayal of strong women in Bollywood, turned 46 on January 1. She was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Let’s take a look at 10 of her off-beat movies available on OTT.

Eklavya: The Royal Guard

Plot: In a troubled kingdom ruled by King Jaywardhan’s greed, Prince Harshwardhan returns from seclusion after his mother’s death, discovering his true father, Eklavya, is targeted by the corrupt king.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan

Where to watch: YouTube, Apple TV

Halla Bol

Plot: Ashfaque, a small-town boy, joins a street theatre group led by Sidhu and becomes a Bollywood superstar, Sameer Khan, losing his true identity to fame.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Pankaj Kapur, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ishqiya

Plot: Krishna Verma manipulates two criminals, Khalujan and Babban, into helping her uncover her husband’s fake death. Amid betrayals and revelations, Krishna kills her husband in a gas explosion.

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Adil Hussain

Where to watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

No One Killed Jessica

Plot: Jessica, a bartender, is shot by a politician’s son, Manish, for refusing alcohol. Despite witnesses, corruption derails justice. Reporter Meera exposes the case, rallying public support.

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Satyadeep Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Kahaani

Plot: A pregnant woman arrives in Kolkata during Durga Puja to search for her missing husband. Her investigation uncovers a conspiracy involving rogue IB agent Milan Damji, linked to a deadly poison-gas attack.

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Parambrata Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Shaadi Ke Side Effects

Plot: Sid and Trisha face challenges when Trisha gets pregnant, leading to Sid’s insecurities and poor decisions. Misunderstandings, jealousy and confessions test their relationship.

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Ram Kapoor, Vir Das

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Tumhari Sulu

Plot: Sulu, a middle-class housewife, becomes a successful radio jockey, balancing family struggles and societal judgment. Despite challenges with her son, husband and sisters, she confidently manages work and home.

Cast: Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia, Vijay Maurya

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Shakuntala Devi

Plot: The movie explores Shakuntala Devi’s journey as a math genius, her global fame and the strained relationship with her daughter Anupama, ultimately leading to emotional reconciliation and mutual understanding.

Cast: Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, MX Player

Sherni

Plot: A forest officer faces political interference and local hostility while capturing a man-eating tigress. Though a hunter kills the tigress, she saves its hidden cubs.

Cast: Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Jalsa

Plot: Maya Menon, a celebrated TV journalist, accidentally hits a girl while driving home. The girl turns out to be her carer’s daughter. Key witnesses, including Maya, stay silent due to personal motivations, suppressed evidence and self-preservation.

Cast: Shefali Shah, Rohini Hattangadi, Manav Kaul

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
