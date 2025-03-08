Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam founder chief Vijay hosted Iftar in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Friday and greeted Muslims, hailing the ideals of brotherhood and humanism.

Wearing a skullcap and clad in a white shirt and dhoti, Vijay thanked Muslims for accepting his invitation and for taking part in the event.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed Vijay sitting along with Muslims, praying and breaking fast. The video was captioned as: "#WATCH | Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder and chief Vijay hosts 'Iftar' during Ramzan month, in Chennai."

Later, the actor-politician appeared from the sunroof of his campaign van and waved at his excited fans who had gathered on roadsides and on a flyover.

Netizens divided The video went viral soon. While several social media user praised him for "secularism", many others slammed him for doing "appeasement" politics.

"Appeasement!!!," an X user exclaimed, while another said, "Vijay is a chaste Tamil name and he is deeply rooted in the culture of the land as we can see here."

A person even asked Grok, "Is vijay fooling people?"

Grok replied, "Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is hosting an Iftar during Ramzan to engage with the Muslim community in Chennai, aligning with his party’s secular and social justice ideologies. There’s no evidence he’s fooling people; this is a common political outreach strategy in India."

Another person quipped, "Actor will remain an actor always". One asked, "Did he visit the Kumbh? It’s not about secularism or respecting all religions for these thugs. It’s only about appeasement. Shameful."

"Politics can make a person do anything. In India, it is common to show off by wearing Muslim caps. Secondly, Thalapathy Vijay is a brilliant actor and he knows how to act well.👍," another comment read.

Many praised Vijay for his actions, with one comments stating, "Thalapathy Vijay hosts Iftar to strengthen brotherhood and harmony in the society."