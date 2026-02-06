‘Ab to paisa wapas kar do’: Vijay Mallya's post after RCB’s WPL 2026 win gets hilarious reactions, memes and jokes

On 5 February, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their 3rd title in 3 years. One of the first people to congratulate Smriti Mandhana’s team was former RCB owner Vijay Mallya.

“Heartiest congratulations to the RCB women’s WPL team. Two championships in succession. Well deserved and well won. Motivation to the RCB Men’s team as well to retain the trophy,” the fugitive businessman wrote on Twitter (now X).

Vijay Mallya’s social media has garnered some hilarious comments and memes. Many users have posted sarcastic comments about his return to India.

“Indians love you....they want you to be with them and celebrate this historic win..... you must respect them celebrate the victory with public in Bangaluru,” quipped one of them.

“Please come to India and let’s do the celebration together, sir. India misses you!!” wrote another user.

One sarcastic comments says, “This man consistently keeps reminding us that he is alive.”

“Sir India and RCB missing you badly. Come and let's celebrate together,” posted another.

“RCB's performance improved once you left India. Aap wahi rehna (Please stay where you are),” quipped an RCB fan.

“Sir, ab to paisa wapas kar do India walo ka, 3 3 trophy ho gya,” posted another user.

The SBI connection One user commented, “Sir, we will arrange a TV in SBI Bank for you to watch RCB matches, please come back.”

“Vijay Mallya post only during the bank holidays and when RCB wins a title,” came another comment.

“Since Vijay Mallya has tweeted today, PMO India, govt of India should announce holiday to all banks!” came a hilarious comment.

“Sir, main SBI se bol raha hu woh mere paisa?” came another joke.