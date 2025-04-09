Vijay Mallya slams IBC, calls out Sivasankaran deal: ‘Father-in-law acquires after 95% haircut, I paid over 2X my debt’

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya mocks father-in-law in a post on X, referring to a '95% haircut' on an acquisition. He also claimed that banks recovered over ₹14,000 crores against a judgment debt of ₹6,203 crores.

In a post on X, Mallya shared data on corporate bad loans of various companies, recovery amount along with the haircut percentage for banks. He wrote, “Last one best. Father in law acquires it after 95% haircut.”

And in my case Banks recovered in excess of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14,000 crores against a judgement debt of 6203 crores.