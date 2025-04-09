Vijay Mallya slams IBC, calls out Sivasankaran deal: ‘Father-in-law acquires after 95% haircut, I paid over 2X my debt’

In a recent post, Vijay Mallya took a jibe at father-in-law about a '95% haircut' and states that banks have recovered over 14,000 crores against a judgement debt of 6,203 crores.

Livemint
Updated9 Apr 2025, 11:59 AM IST
Advertisement
Vijay Mallya arriving for an extradition hearing in the UK in September 2018(Getty Images)

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya mocks father-in-law in a post on X, referring to a '95% haircut' on an acquisition. He also claimed that banks recovered over 14,000 crores against a judgment debt of 6,203 crores.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Mallya shared data on corporate bad loans of various companies, recovery amount along with the haircut percentage for banks. He wrote, “Last one best. Father in law acquires it after 95% haircut.”

 

 

Last one best. Father in law acquires it after 95% haircut.
And in my case Banks recovered in excess of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14,000 crores against a judgement debt of 6203 crores.

In another post, he wrote, “And in my case Banks recovered in excess of 14,000 crores against a judgement debt of 6203 crores”

Advertisement

Key Takeaways
  • Mallya continues to make headlines despite legal troubles, demonstrating a flair for public commentary.
  • The ’95% haircut’ reference highlights the complexities and negotiations within financial acquisitions.
  • Mallya’s claims about bank recoveries raise questions about accountability in financial institutions.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsVijay Mallya slams IBC, calls out Sivasankaran deal: ‘Father-in-law acquires after 95% haircut, I paid over 2X my debt’
First Published:9 Apr 2025, 11:59 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App