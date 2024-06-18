Vijay Mallya’s son, Sidhartha Mallya to marry his long-time girlfriend, internet says ‘Paisa de do bhai hamara’

Son of fugitive Indian businessman Vijayt Mallya, Sidhartha Mallya, is set to marry his long-time girlfriend Jasmine in London. The news was shared by Sidhartha in his Instagram post, where he can be seen posing with his girlfriend near a photo frame built for selfies and photographs.

“Wedding week has commenced…,” wrote Sidhartha Mallya on Instagram. In the post, the couple can be seen hugging and posing in a flower frame.

Sidhartha Mallya proposed his girlfriend on last year's Halloween celebration. The former model had shared the news by posting his pictures with girlfriend on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Mallya was dressed as a Halloween pumpkin where he was proposing his girlfriend on knees. Whereas, Mallya's girlfriend, Jasmine, was dressed as a witch.

Months later, Mallya shared the good news of his marriage with Jasmine with Instagram family. While a lot of people congratulated the former model turned author for his wedding, several Instagram users quickly refreshed the memory of how Vijay Mallya defaulted crores of loan and ran away from India.

“Pessa dedo bhai hmara,” wrote an Instagram user on Sidhartha Mallya's post.

Several other users congratulated Sidhartha Mallya for his wedding.

“Congratulations. So happy for you Sid. Started admiring you since you opened up with your struggles. So much love,” wrote another Instagram user.

“Looking great wish yoooou a veryyyy happpyyy married lifffeeee,” commented another user.

“Congratulations Such an awesome news.”