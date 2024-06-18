Vijay Mallya’s son, Sidhartha Mallya to marry his long-time girlfriend, internet says ‘Paisa de do bhai hamara’

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's son, Sidhartha Mallya to tie knots with long-time girlfriend. The former model proposed his long-time girlfriend, Jasmine last year

Son of fugitive Indian businessman Sidhartha Mallya is set to marry his longtime girlfriend in London next week
Son of fugitive Indian businessman Vijayt Mallya, Sidhartha Mallya, is set to marry his long-time girlfriend Jasmine in London. The news was shared by Sidhartha in his Instagram post, where he can be seen posing with his girlfriend near a photo frame built for selfies and photographs.

“Wedding week has commenced…,” wrote Sidhartha Mallya on Instagram. In the post, the couple can be seen hugging and posing in a flower frame.

Sidhartha Mallya proposed his girlfriend on last year's Halloween celebration. The former model had shared the news by posting his pictures with girlfriend on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Mallya was dressed as a Halloween pumpkin where he was proposing his girlfriend on knees. Whereas, Mallya's girlfriend, Jasmine, was dressed as a witch.

Months later, Mallya shared the good news of his marriage with Jasmine with Instagram family. While a lot of people congratulated the former model turned author for his wedding, several Instagram users quickly refreshed the memory of how Vijay Mallya defaulted crores of loan and ran away from India.

“Pessa dedo bhai hmara,” wrote an Instagram user on Sidhartha Mallya's post.

Several other users congratulated Sidhartha Mallya for his wedding.

“Congratulations. So happy for you Sid. Started admiring you since you opened up with your struggles. So much love,” wrote another Instagram user.

“Looking great wish yoooou a veryyyy happpyyy married lifffeeee,” commented another user.

“Congratulations Such an awesome news.”

The Indian former fugitive businessman, Vijay Vittal Mallya used to own Kingfisher airlines and IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He moved to the UK years ago. Currently a group of 17 Indian banks are trying to recoup the losses they suffered because of the non-payment of loans worth $1.1 billion by Mallya. It has been alleged that Mallya used the Indian banks loan amount to allegedly gain 100% or partial stake in about 40 companies across the world. Several agencies including the Income Tax Department and the Central Bureau of Investigation are investigating charges of financial fraud and money laundering against Mallya.

