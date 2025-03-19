Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter, after Grok recommended Paytm for travel bookings in India. Grok is the newest AI tool launched by Elon Musk.

Grok recommends Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Paytm A user on the micro-blogging site wrote to Grok in Hindi: “Hello @grok I want to go to UP, Bihar. Please tell me why I am not getting tickets. What problems can occur in the month of May?” Responding to the query, the AI tool wrote back in Hindi, “Namaste. The reason for not getting tickets to Bihar in May may be high demand—summer vacations and wedding season are the rush. IRCTC has recently reduced advance booking from 120 to 60 days, and there are technical problems too. Try third-party apps like Paytm or railway counters.”

Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacts to Paytm Grok's mention of Paytm has left Vijay Shekhar Sharma happy.

The entrepreneur reposted Grok's reply and thanked the AI chatbot. Urging everyone to try Paytm, he shared, “Thank you @grok, and everyone do try @Paytm for your travel tickets!”

Grok 3 Elon Musk launched Grok 3 under his company xAI on February 17, 2025, with a live demo and access initially limited to X Premium Plus subscribers.

Grok 3 includes a GPT-4o-like pre-trained model with two reasoning models, and an AI agent called Deep Search. Its launch made waves across the internet.

“Grok 3 across the board is in a league of its own. Even its little brother Grok 3-Mini is reaching the frontier across all the other competitors," the xAI team said during the Grok 3 launch.

