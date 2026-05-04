Vijay's TVK jolts Tamil Nadu with stellar vote count, family celebrates as party leads on 110 seats | Watch

Jana Nayagan star Vijay delivered stellar show on Monday with Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results showing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) lead on 110 seats, trends at 2:20 PM suggest. TVK needs to secure 118 sets to cross majority mark. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is ahead in 63 seats and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in 60 constituencies.

Vijay takes commanding lead in both constituencies Actor-turned politician C Joseph Vijay is leading from the Perambur with 45,917 votes, as per Election Commission of India's (ECI) trends after eighth round. RD Shekar of DMK is trailing by a massive margin of 19,100 votes. The 51-year-old TVK chief also contested from Tiruchirappalli (East) constituencies where he is leading with 32,792 votes and DMK's S Inigo Irudayaraj is trailing by 12,015 votes, as per ECI's status after eighth round.

A video shared by Vijay's fan club is going viral on social media showing celebrations at Thalapathy Vijay's house.

Watch video here:

Speaking with ANI, TVK chief Vijay’s mother Shoba Chandrasekhar said, "I am so happy". His father, SA Chandrasekhar, also expressed joy, and stated, "She is not only his mother. She is the first fan of Vijay. She is so happy."

As early trends emerged, police tightened security outside TVK chief's house in Chennai.

TVK supporter, Mahesh, in an interview with ANI said, "I am a huge fan of Vijay. We came here to support him. We are leading right now. We are expecting more than 130 seats. We are very proud of Vijay. Everyone wants change. It is like a tsunami...Vijay will be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu."

However, visuals from outside TVK office in Chennai showed a contrasting picture. There was stillness outside as official ECI trends poured in with counting is still underway.

DMK leader and spokesperson Kanimozhi NVN Somu reacted to TVK's significant lead and said, “He has a good amount of fan base. All his fans would have voted for him... Tamil Nadu has a history of people coming from cinema who are able to make it to politics. This is nothing new for us. But anyway, the numbers will play... DMK will win with a good number," ANI reported.

She added, “We have to see how much of the vote share, what is the percentage of the vote he's going to really take away from whom. That will be the biggest question for the day for us.”

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which were held in a single phase on 23 April, registered a record voter turnout of 84.69 per cent, the highest since Independence. The previous best was 78.29 per cent which was recorded in 2011.