Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, days after his New York restaurant ‘Bungalow’ won the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award.

While he has previously received the Michelin Star 8 times, Khanna had said this one “felt different”.

Khanna wore a turban (pagdi) as he bowed “in gratitude” at the sacred Sikh pilgrim. He said he had visited the Gurudwara almost a year ago to “seek blessings” for his Bungalow Chef Jacket.

The MasterChef India judge shared a video on Instagram offering a glimpse into his visit to the Golden Temple with his mother, Bindu Khanna. He said, “Almost a year ago, I visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings of my Bungalow Chef Jacket. Today, I visited to bow in gratitude.”

“I’m grateful to every single day, to every single guest, to every single memory Universe gave me. I spend 364 days working nonstop, sometimes 16 hrs a day.”

In the video, Khanna and his mother can also be seen performing ‘sewa’ as they peeled potatoes and made rotis for ‘langar’.

Also Read | ‘Proud’ netizens react as chef Vikas Khanna gets Michelin Star 9th time

Watch the video here:

Cherishing the time he spent with his mother at the Golden Temple, the celebrated Indian chef said, “I wanted this time with my Maa as “everything should begin with her, everything 2025”.”

Also Read | Vikas Khanna shares post on overwhelming response to his Indian restaurant in US

Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award Vikas Khanna had dedicated the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award for ‘Bungalow’ to her sister, Radhika Khanna.

Radhika, a prominent fashion designer, author, and entrepreneur, passed away in 2022 after battling lupus for many years.

While sharing the news of the award, Khanna had said, “I felt that it was for some higher purpose, it was like a tribute, it was like a promise to my land and to my people. To my sister,” he added.